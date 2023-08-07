Gangsters arrested from Bhubaneswar, were planning mega attack!

Bhubaneswar: The infamous Sanjay Khuntia gang of Khurda has been arrested by the Commissionerate police on Monday, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that they were planning a mega attack. According to reports, they were engaged in the mining business, stone crusher units and stone quarry.

The Commissionerate police Special Squad has arrested Sanjay Khuntia. Along with him Prakash, Sanjay Khuntia of Khurda and his three accomplices have been arrested.

Another accused, Boto Pani, has also been arrested. The police has recovered a 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of live bullets along with a nine mm carbine.

Commissionerate Police will send the seized nine mm carbine to the SFSL (State Forensic Science Laboratory) in Bhubaneswar.

Sanjay Khuntia is a professional criminal, this gang is involved in major crimes like murder, attempted murder, illegal arms selling and mining mafia.

The police has recovered a total of one carbine, two pistols, four magazines, three cars, seven mobiles and 19 rounds of ammunition. Further investigation in this matter is underway. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.