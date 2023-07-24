Gangster Tito to be arrested yet again

Cuttack: Odisha’s dreaded gangster Usman Ali alias Tito is to be arrested yet again for violating the condition imposed during his bail.

Tito had reportedly moved the Orissa High Court and filed a review petition seeking some changes in the conditions applied on his condition bail. However, while hearing the case, the top court of the State came to know that the gangster was violating the conditions of his bail by skipping his appearance before the investigating officer and directed the police to arrest him again.

The High Court bench consisting Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, directed the police to arrest Tito for violating the condition of his conditional bail.

Tito, who was involved in several criminal cases like murder and extortion of money, was arrested after he was injured in a police encounter near Chandikhole in Jajpur district on June 30, 2018. Later, more than 20 of his associates were also arrested by the police.