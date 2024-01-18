Gangster Shakeel arrested by special squad police in Odisha’s Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: In latest news, gangster Shakeel has been arrested by Cuttack’s special squad police. Along with him, four of him accomplices have been apprehended as well, confirmed reliable reports.

Guns and other ammunition have been seized from them by the police. Reportedly, the gang was preparing for extorting money from builders and sand dealers.

Detailed information regarding the same will be shared by the Commissionerate Police today. Further details awaited.