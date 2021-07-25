Gangster Haider’s body handed over to his family members

Balasore: Dreaded gangster Suleiman Haider’s body has been handed over to his family members after completion of postmortem on Sunday.

Haider’s body was handed over to his wife, daughter and relatives, who had already reached Balasore Medical to receive the body.

Postmortem of Haider’s body was conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Anand Shetty, Judicial magistrate, special doctors’ team, police and family members of the deceased gangster, said sources.

Four bullets were removed from Haider’s abdomen, leg and chest during the postmortem, added the source.

Notably, Gangster Haider died following a police encounter near Simulia in Balasore district. He was fired at by the police escort team after he allegedly tried to flee from custody while being shifted from the Choudwar jail to the Baripada Jail yesterday.

On the other hand, the Kendrapara district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in several areas of Kendrapara district till 11 AM of July 30.

The decision has been taken to avert untoward incidents and communal tension in Haider’s native place and areas like Kendrapara Municipality, Barimula, Kapalaeswar, Gulnagar and Jamdhar Gram Panchayats.