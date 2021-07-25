Gangster Haider Encounter: Sec 144 imposed in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: After the death of dreaded gangster Suleiman Haider, popularly known as Haider, the district administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC in several areas of Odisha’s Kendrapara district till 11.00 AM of July 30.

The decision has been taken to avert untoward incident and communal tension in the areas Kendrapara Municipality and Gram Panchayats Barimula, Kapalaeswar, Gulnagar and Jamdhar.

During this period, gathering of more than five persons is not allowed. Only poultry, vegetables and grocery shops are allowed to open during this period, but only from 7 AM to 11 AM.

Only take away will be allowed in restaurants. Internal vehicular traffic shall be restricted from 11 AM onwards every day in the above mentioned locations.

Yesterday, Gangster Haider succumbed to bullet injuries. He was shot when he allegedly tried to flee from custody while being shifted from the Choudwar jail to a jail in Baripada.