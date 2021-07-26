Gangster Haider encounter case: OHRC takes suo-moto cognizance, seeks reports

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights commission (OHRC) has taken a suo-moto cognizance of gangster Suleiman Haider encounter case.

The OHRC reportedly issued notices to the Home Department of the State Government, State DGP, DG Prisons and Twin City Police Commissioner.

The human right body has asked the concerned officials to submit a report over the encounter case within 4 weeks.

It is to be noted here that gangster Haider died following a police encounter near Simulia in Balasore district on July 24. The police escort team fired at him after he allegedly tried to flee from custody when he was being shifted to the Baripada Jail from the Choudwar Jail.