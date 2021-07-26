Gangster Haider encounter case: OHRC takes suo-moto cognizance, seeks reports

By WCE 3
Gangster Haider’s body handed over to his family members

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights commission (OHRC) has taken a suo-moto cognizance of gangster Suleiman Haider encounter case.

The OHRC reportedly issued notices to the Home Department of the State Government, State DGP, DG Prisons and Twin City Police Commissioner.

Related News

Gangster Haider injured in police encounter while trying to…

19-Year-Old Woman Among 3 Arrested For Involvement In…

The human right body has asked the concerned officials to submit a report over the encounter case within 4 weeks.

It is to be noted here that gangster Haider died following a police encounter near Simulia in Balasore district on July 24. The police escort team fired at him after he allegedly tried to flee from custody when he was being shifted to the Baripada Jail from the Choudwar Jail.

You might also like
State

Unidentified miscreants attack youths in capital city of Odisha

State

12 year old boy goes missing in Subarnarekha River in Baliapal of Balasore

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ‘Sujal Drink from Tap Mission’ in Puri

State

So far there is no symptom for third wave of Covid-19 in Odisha: DMET Director CBK…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.