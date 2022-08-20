Gangahar River on spate, flood water flowing over Domuhani Bridge in Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau 69 0

Mayurbhanj: The Gangahar River is on spate and the flood water of Gangahar River is reportedly overflowing through Domuhani Bridge in Khadikapada under Gopabandhunagar of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, due to the incessant rain in the locality.

The communications facilities between Kuamara to Badasahi have been disrupted due to the strong flow of the flood water and rainfall activities, said sources.

Currently, the flood water is flowing at 6-feet above the Domuhani Bridge, and shockingly the water level is increasing further, added the source.

