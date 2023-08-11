Gangadhar Meher Memorial at Barpali to get facelift, CM Naveen sanctions Rs 2 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The Swabhab Kabi Gangadhar Meher memorial at Barpali in Bargarh district will get a facelift as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved Rs 2 crore for the same.

Sources said that the sanctioned money would be spent for an all-round development and beautification of this historical place and to make it a research center of Odia literature. The memorial will also have Kabi Bhawan, Smriti Bhawan and Gangadhar Mehar Park on its premises.

It is to be noted here that 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, visited the birth place of poet Gangadhar Mehar on June 26 and discussed with the committee members about its renovation.

Gangadhar Meher’s birthplace holds significance among the literature lovers and common people as a pilgrimage. Meher had contributed immensely to the Odia literature and language.