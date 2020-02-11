Gang selling duplicate gold busted in Jharsuguda, 3 held

Jharsuguda: Police have busted a gang which cheated people by selling fake gold to them has been busted under Belpahar police limits in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday and arrested three of its members.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manilal Parmar (45) of Nagpur, Narayan Rathore (33) of Chhattisgarh and Amari Bai (50) of Bhopal.

Acting upon a tip-off on a gang involved in selling duplicate gold to gullible customers, the local police launched a raid at Bepahar Railway Station and nabbed the accused trio.

The police team also seized huge cache of fake gold including 18 small balls, 4 necklace and 30 coins along with 10 silver coins, 8 mobile sets, 1 necklace making tool, 6 SIMs and Rs 20,000 in cash.

Informing on the modus operandi of the gang police said, the gang used to win customer’s faith by giving him original gold items to examine independently with jewellery shops and latter selling them fake golds.

The matter came to light a few days back after one Ashok Choudhury lodged a complaint with Belpahar Police after losing Rs 1 lakh to this gang by purchasing duplicate gold ornaments. The incident took place on December 14 last year.