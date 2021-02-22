Gang Rape Accused Biban Biswal Should Be Hanged To Death: Anjana Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Biban alias Bibekanand Biswal, the prime accused in the sensational 1999 gang rape case, should be hanged to death, demanded rape survivor Anjana Mishra.

While speaking to the media persons after the arrest of Biban, Anjana narrated her ordeal which she witnessed for the last 22 years.

“During my fight for justice, often my house and I were attacked by the miscreants. Stones were pelted at me and my houses. Members of a particular political party targeted me for filing the rape case. I was threatened to keep quiet and stay at home. A lady worker of Congress party, whose husband is working in the Indian army, had conspired to kill me,” she alleged.

“However, I was not scared though faced lots of hardships,” she added.

“As the main accused has been arrested now, the CBI now can find out who had conspired the rape crime,”Anjana hoped.

She also thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha police for arresting Biban.

“The judicial process of our country is a very long process. It takes long time to get justice. Therefore, the victim should not be scared rather have patience and continue to fight for justice,” she advised.

It is to be noted here that the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate arrested Biban from Maharashtra.

The rape incident had led to the resignation of the then Odisha Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik in 1999 after huge outrage in the State.

Biban who was absconding for the last 22 years, was arrested from Aamby Vally in Lonavala, informed Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi.

The Police Commissioner said that Biban had hidden in Aamby Vally in Pune by changing his name to Jalandhar Swain and was working there as a plumber.