Gang of bike looters arrested from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of good news for the denizens, a gang of bike looters have been arrested from Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to reports, the arrested person is the mastermind and is the head of large gang of bike robbers. They used to loot bikes from busy areas and then cut these bikes, take out the parts and sell them off to avoid suspicion and to avoid getting caught.

The Capital police station arrested as many as four bike robbers from the Forest Park (Biju Patnaik Park) area on Sunday as they were trying to loot bikes parked outside the park.

The Capital police has arrested the gang mastermind M Sukant Reddy. The bikes parked in front of the park were targeted. The bikes were looted from the Biju Patnaik Park parking area and from the Unit-1 bike stand area in the early morning and late evening hours.

They used to loot bikes, cut them and sell the bike parts. They used to sell bike parts all over Odisha. They used to target bike of which the locks would be easy to open. As many as 16 bikes and more than 40 chopped bikes have been seized by the police. Furthermore, cutting machines have also been recovered in the raid conducted by the police.

The Capital police is further investigating into the matter. The police is questioning the four arrested persons to know ore details about their Modus Operandi. Details as to where the bike parts were sold is being investigated by the police.

In February this year, the Nayapalli police had nabbed a gang of bike robbers in the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The Nayapalli police had seized as many as 11 looted bikes and arrested two robbers.

They used to rob bikes from busy marketplaces in Bhubaneswar. After changing the bike number, chassis number and engine number, they sell it in the village.

There are multiple cases against them in various police stations of Khurda and Bhubaneswar.