Gang held for promoting animal sacrifice in the name of obtaining gold urns

Nayagarh: A wave of controversy has risen in the Mitigadu village of Daspalla block as localites of the area recently became aware of a ritual involving the sacrifice of animals and birds, in a quest for gold. The shocking practice, orchestrated by Ratnakar Jani, has provoked outrage among locals, leading to protests and intervention by the authorities.

Allegedly, the incident unfolded when a Gunya ordered for a puja aimed at obtaining gold and gold urns. Disturbingly, as a part of the ceremony, a cow and a chicken were sacrificed in a forested area. Upon learning of the sacrificial rituals, the concerned villagers openly expessed their strong disapproval. The even lodged a formal complaint at the nearby police station, seeking immediate action against the people involved.

In a prompt response, authorities from the Banigocha police station arrived at the scene and promptly halted all activities related to the rather controversial ceremony. Ratnakar Jani, along with his fellow mates, were detained for interrogation.

Further investigation on the animal sacrifice matter is still underway.