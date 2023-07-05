Gang held for promoting animal sacrifice in the name of obtaining gold urns

The shocking practice of animal sacrifice has provoked outrage among locals, leading to protests and intervention by the authorities.

State
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
animal sacrifice

Nayagarh:  A wave of controversy has risen in the Mitigadu village of Daspalla block as localites of the area recently became aware of a ritual involving the sacrifice of animals and birds, in a quest for gold. The shocking practice, orchestrated by Ratnakar Jani, has provoked outrage among locals, leading to protests and intervention by the authorities.

Allegedly, the incident unfolded when a Gunya ordered for a puja aimed at obtaining gold and gold urns. Disturbingly, as a part of the ceremony, a cow and a chicken were sacrificed in a forested area. Upon learning of the sacrificial rituals, the concerned villagers openly expessed their strong disapproval. The even lodged a formal complaint at the nearby police station, seeking immediate action against the people involved.

Must Read

2 school students missing from Bhubaneswar found in…

EOW Odisha freezes Rs.75 lakh of online Ponzi schemes

Udaypur beach in Odisha turning into sex hub!

In a prompt response, authorities from the Banigocha police station arrived at the scene and promptly halted all activities related to the rather controversial ceremony. Ratnakar Jani, along with his fellow mates, were detained for interrogation.

Further investigation on the animal sacrifice matter is still underway.

 

You might also like
State

Posing as cleaners, robbers loot Gold worth over Rs. 4 Lakh

State

IT dept raids DN Group in Bhubaneswar, Rs 30 cr cash recovered

State

2 minor school students go missing in Bhubaneswar

State

RI in Malkangiri of Odisha caught red-handed while taking bribe

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans