Ganesh puja in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to be held at homes: No puja at public place

Bhubaneswar: It has become almost clear now that Ganesh puja will not take place in public places this year in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. People, who are interested, can arrange worship of the Lord at their homes.

A meeting was held in this regard in the office of DCP, Cuttack between Police Administration and office bearers of Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee and Purbanchal Shanti Committee to discuss about observance of Ganesh puja festival on August 22, 2020.

The meeting was help in presence of Ex-MLA Pravat Kumar Tripathy, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh. Since the guidelines issued by the MHA/State Govt, clearly restricts gathering in public places, markets etc the office bearers of Puja Committees and members present discussed about the grave situation in the State due to Covid-19 and organising of religious gatherings and functions will also flare up the issue.

After discussion on various issues the following resolution was passed: