Ganesh idol stolen from mandap in Odisha, locals file complaint

Kantabanji: Ganesh Puja was celebrated with much pomp and show in Kantabanji of Balangir district in Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

There was major excitement in the whole village. The immersion of the Ganesh idol was slated to happen today, said reliable reports. Everyone in the village was excited.

But the Ganesh idol was stolen. Such an incident happened in the village of Kantabanji Bangomunda police station limits in Gohirapada.

Late at night, seeing the Puja Mandap, everyone in the village was shocked. Because the statue of Ganesh was stolen from the mandap.

It is worth mentioning that following the incident, a member of the Puja Committee has filed a written complaint at the police station.

According to the committee members, a cultural program for Ganesh Puja was being held at another place in Bangomunda last night. The committee members went to see it.

They returned late at night and found that there was the statue of Ganesh was missing from the pandal. The police have accepted the complaint in this matter and started investigating the incident.