Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring home an idol of Ganpati Bappa and offer their prayers to the Lord, who epitomises wisdom.

Today is the day when Lord Ganesha, who is also known as Vinayaka and Vighneshwara, was born to Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Ganesh is the doer of good and the one who eliminates sorrows.

Lord Ganesh is worshipped first before initiating a new venture, work or auspicious beginning like marriage or Griha Pravesh.

People are celebrating the Ganesh Puja in their homes due to COVID19,