Ganesh Chaturthi In Pics

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring home an idol of Ganpati Bappa and offer their prayers to the Lord, who epitomises wisdom.

Today is the day when Lord Ganesha, who is also known as Vinayaka and Vighneshwara, was born to Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Ganesh is the doer of good and the one who eliminates sorrows.

Lord Ganesh is worshipped first before initiating a new venture, work or auspicious beginning like marriage or Griha Pravesh.

People are celebrating the Ganesh Puja in their homes due to COVID19,

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

You might also like
State

Fresh Low Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal; Heavy Rainfall Alert In Odisha

State

Nuakhai 2020: No Shutdown in Rourkela on Sunday

State

Ganesh Chaturthi Being Celebrated In A Low-Key Event Amid COVID19 Pandemic

State

Odisha Cadre IAS Upendra Singh Gets Additional Charge As Drinking Water And…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7