Bhubaneswar: Ganesh Puja is being celebrated in a very low-key affair amid COVID19 pandemic across Odisha.

People are offering prayer to Lord Ganesha at their homes in a simple but traditional way.

This year, the Odisha government has put restriction for the Ganesh Puja celebration in public places and requested people to observe the puja at homes in view the current restrictions.

“During Ganesh Chaturthi festival, no idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the tent/pandal/public places, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for any procession. People shall be encouraged and advised to celebrate the festival at their home only at this time of Covid 19 pandemic,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with others wished the people on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi.