Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has raided a gambling den in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday.

The raid has been conducted by the police after they got a tip-off from locals.

The raid was conducted in an Oyo hotel in Airport area of Bhubaneswar, cash worth almost one crore has been seized.

The police has also arrested three gamblers and seized an Innova car. The three gamblers belong to Jharkhand.