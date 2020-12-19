Rourkela: Police raided a gambling den in Rourkela city of Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Friday night and arrested 12 persons in this connection for their alleged involvement in the illegal activity.

As per reports, after getting information from a reliable source about the gambling den a special team of Rourkela Police raided the MN International Hotel situated in the Gurudwara road of the city.

According to the information that was given to the team of Police, they conducted the raid at room number 209 of the hotel and seized more than Rs 12 lakhs of cash, playing cards, and an Ecosport car, one Innova car and 5 bikes besides 15 mobile phones and other incriminating materials from the spot.

The accused have been forwarded to the Court, informed DSP Asim Panda in a press conference held today at the Plant Site Police Station in Rourkela.