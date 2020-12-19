gambling raid in odisha

Gambling Den Busted In Rourkela Of Odisha, 12 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: Police raided a gambling den in Rourkela city of Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Friday night and arrested 12 persons in this connection for their alleged involvement in the illegal activity.

As per reports, after getting information from a reliable source about the gambling den  a special team of Rourkela Police raided the MN International Hotel situated in the Gurudwara road of the city.

According to the information that was given to the team of Police, they conducted the raid at room number 209 of the hotel and seized more than Rs 12 lakhs of cash, playing cards, and  an Ecosport car, one Innova car and 5 bikes besides 15 mobile phones and other incriminating materials from the spot.

The accused have been forwarded to the Court, informed DSP Asim Panda in a press conference held today at the Plant Site Police Station in Rourkela.

You might also like
State

These Candidates Will Get Huge Package As Per 7th Central Pay Commission; Check…

State

Odisha Govt Provides Financial Assistance To Families Of 4 Deceased Corona Warriors…

State

Elephant Calf Found Dead In Odisha’s Balangir

State

Pregnant Woman Among Four Critical In Road Mishap In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.