Puri: Konark Police in Odisha’s Puri district has reportedly busted a gambling den at Bhandisahi village last night.

According to reports, a team of Konark Police conducted a raid in Bhandisahi area after getting information about the gambling den and arrested as many as seven people from the spot.

Police also seized some cash from the possession of the accused, said sources adding that the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court later today.

Busting of gambling den has surprised the people of the area and the local administration as it has been busted at a time when people are asked stay at home and maintain social distancing and wear masks if go out in emergency cases in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.