Gambling den busted in Odisha’s Berhampur; 11 arrested

Berhampur: As many as 11 persons were arrested in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday after a gambling den was busted. Police seized Rs. 85 thousand from them.

As per reports, Berhampur Town Police conducted a raid on a gambling den in the Corporation road area in Berhampur on Wednesday night and arrested 11 persons in this connection.

Police also seized cash amount of Rs.88, 400/- along with 52 numbers of playing cards, jarri palli and 11 numbers of mobile sets from the possession of the accused persons.