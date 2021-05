Ganjam: A gambling den has been busted by the Bhanjanagar Police of Ganjam district in Odisha on late Saturday night.

Acting on a tip-off the Pattapur Police in Ganjam conducted a raid on the premises where an alleged gambling racket was being held.

In the raid the police detected a gambling den and arrested six accused persons (gamblers). The police also seized cash worth Rs. 10,060.