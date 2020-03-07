police station

Gambling den busted in Cuttack, 17 persons held

By KalingaTV Bureau
Tangi: Tightening the noose around necks of gamblers, police arrested at least 17 persons by raiding a gambling den at Manguli Chhak under Tangi police limits in Cuttack last night.

Police also seized 11 bikes, a scooter, a car, huge quantity of gold jewellery and cash from the possession of the held gamblers.

The held accused have been identified as residents of Cuttack, Jagatpur, Choudwar, Chndikhol, Bhubaneswar.

Tangi Police Station IIC Padarabinda Tripathy, who led the raid said the held gamblers would be forwarded to court after press meet today.

