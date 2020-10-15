Berhampur: Police raided a gambling den in Laxmi Vihar area under Badabazar police limits here in Odisha on Thursday and apprehended as many as 14 persons including four female gamblers for their alleged involvement in the illegal activity.

Police seized cash of Rs 2.15 lakh, 11 mobile phones, one motorcycle and other incriminating materials from the spot.

A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of OPG Act (The Orissa Prevention of Gambling Act) at Badabazar police station here in this connection. Further investigation is on, police said.