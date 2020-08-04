Gambling den busted in Berhampur; 17 arrested

Berhampur: Police busted a gambling den in Bada Bazar area of Berhampur in Ganjam district last night.

According to reports, acting on a tip off, a team of Bada Bazar Police conducted a raid in Prahlad Nagar area and busted the gambling den. Cops also arrested 17 persons from the spot and seized Rs over 26,000 and 12 mobile phones from their possessions.

The accused will be forwarded to the court later today, said sources adding that an investigation is also underway to find out involvement of others in the incident.