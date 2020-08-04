Gambling den busted in Berhampur; 17 arrested

Gambling den busted in Berhampur; 17 arrested

By Subadh Naik

Berhampur: Police busted a gambling den in Bada Bazar area of Berhampur in Ganjam district last night.

According to reports, acting on a tip off, a team of Bada Bazar Police conducted a raid in Prahlad Nagar area and busted the gambling den. Cops also arrested 17 persons from the spot and seized Rs over 26,000 and 12 mobile phones from their possessions.

The accused will be forwarded to the court later today, said sources adding that an investigation is also underway to find out involvement of others in the incident.

You might also like
State

Odisha Allows Banks, Insurance Companies to Function With 50% Staff Till August 31

State

Honest Cop returns lost Vanity bag of lady doctor in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

State

JioFiber high-speed broadband service expands presence to over 12 cities and towns in…

State

Record 1119 Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha today, Total recoveries reach 23073

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.