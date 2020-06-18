Mortal remains of two Odia martyrs arrive in Odisha

Galwan Valley clash: Mortal remains of two Odia martyrs arrive in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Mortal remains of two Odia soldiers, who were martyred during clashes with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley,  arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in Odisha on Thursday  afternoon.

The caskets carrying the body of Naib Subedar Nunduram Soren (42)  and Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) arrived at the airport in a military aircraft in this afternoon.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, senior Army officials were present at the airport to pay last respects to the martyrs.

From here, the mortal remains of the martyrs will be taken to their respective native places by road.

While Soren was a resident of Badachampauda village under Rairangpur block in Mayurbhanj district,  Pradhan hailed from Biarpanga village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district.

The two bravehearts were among the 20 Indian Army jawans killed in clashes with China’s People’s Liberation Army at Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday.

You might also like
State

Railway recruitment 2020: Walk-in for several posts to be held on this date

State

Migrant woman found hanging at COVID quarantine centre in Odisha’s Nuapada

State

97 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery cases rise to 3144

State

Everyone has to obey Supreme Court verdict: Gajapati Maharaj on Ratha Yatra

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.