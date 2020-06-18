Galwan Valley clash: Mortal remains of two Odia martyrs arrive in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Mortal remains of two Odia soldiers, who were martyred during clashes with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley, arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in Odisha on Thursday afternoon.

The caskets carrying the body of Naib Subedar Nunduram Soren (42) and Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) arrived at the airport in a military aircraft in this afternoon.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, senior Army officials were present at the airport to pay last respects to the martyrs.

From here, the mortal remains of the martyrs will be taken to their respective native places by road.

While Soren was a resident of Badachampauda village under Rairangpur block in Mayurbhanj district, Pradhan hailed from Biarpanga village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district.

The two bravehearts were among the 20 Indian Army jawans killed in clashes with China’s People’s Liberation Army at Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday.