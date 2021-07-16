Gajapati: Youth impregnates girl, kicks on her stomach to kill unborn

Gajapati: A youth repeatedly kept physical relationship with a girl for which she became pregnant. However, later he killed her unborn baby and mentally and physically tortured her, the victim girl from Dengasakhal under Adaba Police limits in Kandhamal district of Odisha complained.

In this matter the victim approached social activist Pramila Tripathy of Berhampur and accordingly a case has been lodged at Adaba Police station while medical test of the girl was done at Mohana CHC. Investigation of the case has been initiated.

As per the complaint lodged in the Police station, the girl from Dengeskhal was working in a private school of Andhra Pradesh. She returned to her village in April 2019.

One day when the girl had set out to attend call of the nature in her village, a youth, associated by another 3, forcibly took away the girl to the nearby forest and raped her while his aides recorded the happening as a video. Later, intimidating the girl with the fear of making the said video viral, the youth kept physical relation with her several times.

Later as the girl became pregnant, family members of both the houses knew about it. A meeting was held in the village but she was denied justice in the village meeting. Later, family members of the boy repeatedly threatened the girl for abortion. As the girl did not agree, once the youth went to her house and kicked on her stomach and later gave medicine to kill the foetus, the girl claimed in the complaint.

While the victim has sought justice social activist Pramila Tripathy has demanded arrest of the culprit.