Parlakhemundi: A complete lockdown of 21 days has been announced by the State and Central Government in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Clear directions have been given not to step out of home unless absolutely necessary.

Repeated requests are being made by CM Naveen Patnaik and PM Narendra Modi about the same.

An incident however, has shocked many. At such a time, a person has been arrested in Parlakhemundi for manufacturing duplicate COVID-19 passes and selling them to people.

On being alerted about this, the Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma raided a photocopy shop.

The owner of the shop has been arrested and taken to Parlakhemundi Police Station and is being questioned.