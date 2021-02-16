Bhubaneswar: Apart from the free treatment of the injured persons, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the people who lost their lives due to a tragic road mishap today in Gajapati district of Odisha.

The deceased have been identified as Janath Dalabehera, Gayatri Badaraita and another man who is yet to be identified.

Family members of the deceased will get an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each, the CM assured adding that the treatment expenses of those injured in the mishap would also be taken care of by the local administration.

The accident took place near Kankadaguda in R Udayagiri area of Gajapati district while a mini truck was ferrying more than 20 people from Jamadiha village to Tumun village for a marriage feast.

Two persons died on the spot while others were left with grievous injuries after the driver lost balance on the wheels near Kankadaguda square. Another person, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the CHC.