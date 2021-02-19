Gajapati Police Seizes 226 Kgs Of Ganja, 7 Traders Arrested

Mohana: In a major breakthrough, the Gajapti district police on Friday seized over 226 Kgs of ganja during vehicle checking in separate places and arrested as many as seven traders.

According to reports, a team of Mohana Police suspecting something fishy waylaid a Scorpio vehicle, which had Human Right Commission’s logo and name, at Kamalpur Chowk. During an inspection, police found out that four persons including a minor boy were transporting four sacks of ganja to Bihar. While the accused were arrested by the cops, the seized contraband weighed 92 kilograms.

Likewise, Adava police seized around 42 kgs of ganja from a car while conducting a checking at Jhiliki village. The cops also arrested two persons from the spot and seized the vehicle.

Similarly, R. Udayagiri SDPO Dilip Kumar Nayak informed that over 93 kgs of ganja was seized from a four-wheeler by the R.Udaygiri police at Katapada Chowk. Two youths, native of Bihar, were arrested and the vehicle was seized by the police.