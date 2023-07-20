Gajapati: Police Constable arrested in rape case

Gajapati: A police constable from the Mohana Police Station has been arrested in connection with an alleged case of raping a woman in Odisha’s Gajapati district. The accused constable has been identified as Trinath Sahu.

He has been reportedly charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 376(1)(2)(n), 313, and 493.

The incident came to the fore on July 17th when the woman lodged a complaint against Constable Trinath Sahu. The complainant accused the officer of making false promises of marriage, maintaining a physical relationship against her consent, and threatening her with dire consequences.

As per the allegations, the woman claimed that Trinath, while on active duty, breached the trust placed in him as a law enforcement officer. He allegedly used his position to establish a physical relationship with her and later resorted to threats when the woman objected to his advances.

Based on the complaint, the Gajapati police have arrested Trinath and started a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.