Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb oversees progress of Puri heritage corridor project

Puri: The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Dibyasingha Deb has on Friday, oversaw the construction progress of the Puri heritage corridor project, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reports say that he also visited, looked into and reviewed the construction progress of the Pramoda udyan of Mahaprabhu and Jagannath Ballabh Mutt. Next year that is in 2024, on 17 January, there will be a ceremony to inaugurate the heritage corridor project.

It is worth mentioning here that, the policy sub-committee will meet today in the evening. Earlier also, the Gajapati Maharaj reviewed the heritage corridor project of the temple, said reliable reports.

The pilgrimage project of Srimandir started from 21 December, 2021. The highlights of the project includes Tourist Welcome Centre, Bhajan Mandap, Culture Mandap, Cloakroom, Information and Donation Centre, Public Toilets, Service Toilets, Rest Areas, JTP Outpost, ATM Kiosks, Emergency Transit Routes, Permanent Transit Routes, Landscaping and Footpaths.

The Odisha government administration has taken it as a challenge to complete the foundation work of the project before the establishment of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said sources.