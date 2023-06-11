Gajapati: Lakhs worth ganja seized from passenger bus; 2 arrested

Over 23 kilograms of ganja worth lakhs has been seized from a private bus by Gajapati police in the Adaba area of the district on Saturday.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Gajapati: Over 23 kilograms of ganja worth lakhs has been seized from a private bus by Gajapati police in the Adaba area of the district on Saturday. The police have also arrested two people involved in the transportation of the cannabis.

According to reports, police received information about the transportation of contraband products from reliable sources. Working on the tip of the information, the police led a search operation on the bus at Adaba. During the search, they found 23 kg of 900 grams of cannabis in two bags. The cops seized the contraband and arrested two men who were transporting ganja. As per the police officer’s statement, the cannabis was being transported to Berhampur.

Must Read

OTP sharing scam to Pakistan Intelligence: Another accused…

Heatwave condition to continue for next 3-4 days in Odisha

The police also detained the bus driver and conductor along with the bus. The passengers were sent to their respective destinations by other buses.

The cops have arrested the two people involved in the transportation of ganja. They have also initiated a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar records over 30 degree C at 8:30 am, humidity at 66 percent

State

Fire reported in coal-laden goods train at Radhakishorepur Station in Cuttack

State

Bhubaneswar police resumes ‘Safe City Drive’; Strict checking underway

State

Man beats wife to death in Odisha’s Soro

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans