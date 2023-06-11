Gajapati: Lakhs worth ganja seized from passenger bus; 2 arrested

Gajapati: Over 23 kilograms of ganja worth lakhs has been seized from a private bus by Gajapati police in the Adaba area of the district on Saturday. The police have also arrested two people involved in the transportation of the cannabis.

According to reports, police received information about the transportation of contraband products from reliable sources. Working on the tip of the information, the police led a search operation on the bus at Adaba. During the search, they found 23 kg of 900 grams of cannabis in two bags. The cops seized the contraband and arrested two men who were transporting ganja. As per the police officer’s statement, the cannabis was being transported to Berhampur.

The police also detained the bus driver and conductor along with the bus. The passengers were sent to their respective destinations by other buses.

The cops have arrested the two people involved in the transportation of ganja. They have also initiated a probe into the matter.