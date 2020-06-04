Gajapati DSP’s wife dies after being hit by train
Representational Image

Gajapati DSP’s wife dies after being hit by train

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: Mutilated body of the wife of Gajapati Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was found from rail tracks near Gopalpur railway overbridge in Ganjam district on Thursday.

Initially it was suspected that the DSP’s wife committed suicide due to some unknown reasons. however, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Berhampur clarified that she did not take the extreme step rather died after being hit by a train.

The DSP and his wife were staying at Khadasingh under Baidyanathpur police limits were reportedly living in Berhampur.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

You might also like
State

First of its kind in India! DMF to provide Minimum Wages to MGNREGA workers in…

State

5-day-old baby branded with hot iron in Odisha’s Nabaranpur

State

COVID19 Positive Tally In Odisha Reaches 2478 As State Reports 90 New Cases

State

Another nurse tests positive for COVID19 in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.