Berhampur: Mutilated body of the wife of Gajapati Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was found from rail tracks near Gopalpur railway overbridge in Ganjam district on Thursday.

Initially it was suspected that the DSP’s wife committed suicide due to some unknown reasons. however, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Berhampur clarified that she did not take the extreme step rather died after being hit by a train.

The DSP and his wife were staying at Khadasingh under Baidyanathpur police limits were reportedly living in Berhampur.

An investigation into the matter is underway.