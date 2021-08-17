Gajapati Collector visited DFO’s quarter on Paralakhemundi ACF’s death day: Watchman

Paralakhemundi: Santosh Biswal, the watchman, who was deployed at the gate of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO)’s quarters in Paralakhemundi, made a startling revelation about the mysterious death of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

While speaking to the reporters after he was interrogated by the Crime Branch officials today, Biswal said that Gajapati district Collector had visited DFO Sangram Keshari Behera’s quarter on July 11, the fateful day when Soumya Ranjan died following an alleged fire mishap. It is to be noted here that Behera is one of the accused in the case.

“I was deployed on the gate and the forest official (Soumya Ranjan) had sustained around 60-70 per cent burn injuries. Collector sir had come that day (on the fateful day when Soumya Ranjan allegedly died following a fire mishap),” Biswal said.

When asked about Biswal’s revelation, Crime Branch DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra said the reporters that the Collector will be brought under the purview of the investigation if needed.

Ajay Behera, a gardener, was also questioned by the Crime Branch today over the episode on the fateful night.

In a related development, family members of the deceased ACF wrote a letter to the President of Indian, Ram Nath Kovind seeking justice for the deceased forest official and demanded a CBI probe into the case.