Gajapati: Body carried on trolley rickshaw due to unavailability of hears

Mohana: In an incident of the disrespect to the dead, family members of one Krushna Sahu reportedly carried his body on a trolley rickshaw from Mohana Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gajapati district following unavailability of any hearse in the hospital.

The family members of Krushna, a resident of Patrasahi of Mohana, rushed him to the CHC after his health condition deteriorated yesterday. However, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Later, the family members carried the body on a trolley rickshaw allegedly due to the lack of a hearse in the hospital. Krushna’s house is situated around 500 metres away from the health centre.

People of the locality condemned the incident. However, on-duty doctor in Mohana CHC, Dr Trishula Senapati claimed that the family members allegedly took the body without informing any of the hospital staff.