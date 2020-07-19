Gajapati Admin Declares Lockdown In 8 Panchayats And 11 Blocks

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paralakhemundi:  In the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Gajapati has imposed lockdown in all the block headquarters, 11 panchayats and two urban local bodies.

The district collector has issued an order, stating in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the lockdown has been imposed in the block headquarters,Parlakhemundi Municipality and Kashinagar NAC.

The lockdown will be in effect from 5 am of July 20 till midnight of July 31.

Lockdown will be imposed in these panchayats :

  1. Kerandi and Katalakaitha panchayats in Gosani block
  2. Renipentha and Hadubangi panchayats of Kashinagar block
  3. Arshyagada and Jhami panchayats of Gumma block
  4. Kardasing and Narayanpur panchayats of Rayagada block
  5. K. Jhalarsing panchayat of Nuagada block
  6. Sabarapalli panchayat of R Udayagiri block
  7. Pindiki panchayat of Mohana block.

 

 

