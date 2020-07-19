Paralakhemundi: In the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Gajapati has imposed lockdown in all the block headquarters, 11 panchayats and two urban local bodies.

The district collector has issued an order, stating in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the lockdown has been imposed in the block headquarters,Parlakhemundi Municipality and Kashinagar NAC.

The lockdown will be in effect from 5 am of July 20 till midnight of July 31.

Lockdown will be imposed in these panchayats :