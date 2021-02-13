GAIL Recruitment 2021: Online Application For Several Vacant Posts To Begin From This Date, Check Details

The GAIL (India) Limited has released a notification seeking application to fill up several vacant posts. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for GAIL GATE Recruitment 2021 through its official website (links are given below).

The job seekers must keep in mind that the online application for the vacant posts would begin from February 15, 2021, and would continue till March 16, 2021.

Vacancy Details:

Important Dates:

Opening of website for online submission of application: February 15, 2021 (from 11 AM)

Last date for submission of online application: March 16, 2021, upto 5 PM

Name and number of posts:

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation Engineering): 12 Posts Executive Trainee (Chemical Engineering): 13 Posts

Age Limit:

26 years as on 16.03.2021 for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.

Salary:

Each candidate who would be selected will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000/- at the Basic Pay of Rs.60,000/- during one-year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. After completing their Training cum Probation Period, they will be posted in the same Pay Scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000/- in E-2 grade.

Selection Process:

The candidates would be selected based on the GATE-2021 score and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for Group Discussion and/ or Personal Interview for the position of Executive Trainee

The job seekers can apply online indicating their GATE2021 Registration Number in the “Careers” section of GAIL website (links are given below, but they can apply from February 15 only).

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the GAIL Executive Trainee Notification.