GAIL Recruitment 2021: Online application for several Vacancies begins, check details

GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India’s flagship Natural Gas company is integrating all aspects of the Natural Gas value chain (including Exploration & Production, Processing, Transmission, Distribution and Marketing) and its related services.

In a rapidly changing scenario, GAIL is spearheading the move to a new era of clean fuel industrialization by creating a quadrilateral of green energy corridors that connect major consumption centres in India with major gas fields, LNG terminals and other cross border gas sourcing points. GAIL is also expanding its business overseas to become a formidable player in the International Market.

GAIL (India) Limited, has invited applications for recruitment of 220 post of Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer and Officer.

GAIL Recruitment 2021 details:

Important Dates:

Beginning of submission of online application: July 7, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 8 August 2021

Name and number of posts

Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management) – 4 Posts

Manager (MarketingInternational LNG and Shipping) – 6 Posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical) – 7 Posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical) – 51 Posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical) – 26 Posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) – 3 Posts

Senior Engineer (Civil) – 15 Posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM) – 10 Posts

Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation) – 5 Posts

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering)- 5 Posts

Senior Officer (E&P) – 3 Posts

Senior Officer (F&S)- 10 Posts

Senior Officer (C&P) – 10 Posts

Senior Officer (BIS) – 9 Posts

Senior Officer (Marketing) – 8 Posts

Senior Officer (HR)-18 Posts

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication) – 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Law)- 4 Posts

Senior Officer (F&A) – 5 Posts

Officer (Laboratory) – 10 Posts

Officer (Security)- 5 Posts

Officer (Official Language)- 4 Posts

Eligibility criteria for GAIL Recruitment 2021:

Each of the above posts requires different educational qualifications. However, the minimum essential qualification(s) a candidate should have is to have a UGC recognized Indian University/ UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/ concerned statutory council (wherever applicable).

Age limit: The maximum upper age of the applicant shall not exceed 56 years including all possible age relaxations.

Application fees: Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only)(excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). The application fee is to be paid by typing or pasting the link in a URL (Uniform Resource Locator) using any browser: https://formbuilder.ccavenue.com/live/gail-india-limited.

For more details, you can read the full notification by clicking here.

Click here to apply online.

Click here to visit the official website.