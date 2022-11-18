Furnitures, Ac Stablizers stolen from Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar

By Abhilasha 0
Odisha-Congress-Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: Some unknown miscreants have allegedly stolen properties from the Congress Bhawan in Master-canteen of Bhubaneswar on Friday, informs Congress office in-charge Baidyanath Swain.

The office in-charge have registered a complaint at the Capital Police station.

In his complaint to the police, Swain claimed furnitures, AC stablizers and copper wires were stolen from the office and requested the police to increase patrolling near the party office at night.

