Furnace explosion at steel plant in Odisha leaves 6 workers critical

Dhenkanal: At least six workers of GM Iron Plant at Kulei under Dhenkanal’s Parjang Police station limits were critically injured after an explosion in blast furnace of the plant on Wednesday.

The injured workers are identified as Bimbadhar Behera, Aditya Bhutia, Manoj Kesi, Chinmay Mahakud, Sushil Dhal and Berendra Dhal.

As per reports, the injured workers along with others were working in the steel plant this morning; however, the furnace N0-3 blew up due to some unknown reasons leaving the labourers critically injured.

Immediately, the plant authorities admitted all the injured workers to a private hospital at Banarapal in Angul district for treatment. However, they did not disclose anything about the incident.

Tension prevailed in the plant after the authorities locked up the main gate of the plant following the explosion and did not allow any of the workers to enter the plant.

Sources said that a JCB Machine was seen entering the plant which fueled suspense among the workers that the explosion was massive and many are assumed to be trapped under the debris.

Kamakhyanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) along with a team of cops from the Parjang Police station arrived at the plant after getting information and too stock on the situation. Besides, they started an investigation in this regard.