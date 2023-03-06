Funeral procession of 105 year old man done amid DJ music in Odisha’s Bargarh

Bargarh: Funeral procession of 105 year old man was done amid DJ music. The last rite of a 105-year-old man was done in a unique style. The body was taken to the burial ground amid DJ music. The incident took place in Kalangapali village under Tabada Panchayat in Bargarh district of Odisha on Monday.

The deceased 105-year-old man has been identified as Kusha Meher of Kalangapali village.

As per reports, Kusha Meher died at the age of 105 years. Hence, for the family, it was not a sad occasion. Accordingly, the deceased’s family members hired DJ music for the last journey of the old man. The villagers were seen dancing to the music of the songs played on the DJ during the last journey with happiness. From the behaviour of the people during the funeral procession, it never seemed that any of them were sad.

Birth is inevitable. And humans die someday. Some die early due to different reasons while some other die of old age. If someone dies at an early age his family and friends become sad. However, if someone dies after 100 years the family members hardly take it as a sorrowful event. This thing has been witnessed in Bargarh district of Odisha.