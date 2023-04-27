Full trial run of Vande Bharat Express in Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The full trial run of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express in Odisha is scheduled to take place tomorrow that is Friday. The schedule of the trial run has been fixed said sources.

The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat express will start at 6:10 am from Howrah. Then it will touch the following stations namely Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack where it will stop for 2 minutes, it will thane reach Bhubaneswar and Khurda where it will stop for 2 minutes each. Then the train will reach Puri at 12:32 pm.

It will then depart from Puri at 1:50 pm and then it will reach Howrah at 9:30 pm.

The Indian Railways is all set to conduct the trial run in the Puri-Howrah route tomorrow, according to sources. A secondary maintenance unit is likely to be set up either in Puri or Bhubaneswar, said reports.

Reports say that, an empty coach of the Vande Bharat Express passed through Bhubaneswar on Wednesday leading to public excitement. A few pictures of the train were found in various social media platforms.

The train will undergo maintenance at Santragachi station in West Bengal before its trial run from Howrah to Puri, said railway sources.

However the details relating to the date of the inaugural run, ticket prices, schedule of the train is yet to be finalized said sources.

Vande Bharat Express is fully manufactured in India and is India’s first semi-high-speed train. It started its first journey in India from New Delhi to Varanasi. Vande Bharat Express has several unique features like bio-vacuum toilets, full Wi-Fi onboard, fully automatic doors, advanced GPS based systems, the trains also boast of disabled friendly zones. The ticket of the trains include the price of two meals onboard the express.