Fulfill Our Demands Or Else Will Not Receive Covid Vaccine: Health Workers In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A group of health workers in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Saturday threatened not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if their demands are not fulfilled by the State government.

As many as 45 health workers of Chandbali Community Health Centre submitted a memorandum to the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) expressing their unwillingness to be vaccinated.

They submitted the memorandum to the CDMO as a mark of protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the State government in fulfilling their demands. However, they said that the on-duty health workers would help the government in vaccinating people by wearing black badges.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the health workers, who were named as corona front warriors, have been demanding the fulfillment of their several demands including cadre restructuring and designation change.

The COVID vaccination drive has begun from today across the country.