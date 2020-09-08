Fuel tank of moving Scooter blasts in tangi

Fuel tank of Scooter blasts, flames rose to around 10-feet in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: A sudden explosion caused by the blast of a fuel tank of a scooter shocked the locals near Govindpur Square of Tangi area of Khurda district. The flame was doused by the firefighters.

According to sources, the vehicle caught fire suddenly and caused the blast of the fuel tank .

The flames caused by the blast rose up to nearly 10-feet height and damaged the scooter completely, added the sources.

The rider of the two-wheeler reportedly sustained minor injuries as he jumped from the moving vehicle after it caught fire all of a sudden. He was on his way to to Chandikhol.

A team of firefighters from Choudwar reached the spot and doused the fire.

