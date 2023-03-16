Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Fuel shortage due to drivers strike in Odisha!

The drivers strike seems to have started causing trouble in various daily essentials, there are reports of fuel shortage in Odisha. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
fuel shortage in odisha
File Photo

Balasore: The drivers strike seems to have started causing trouble in various daily essentials, there are reports of fuel shortage in Odisha.

According to reports, several filling stations in Balasore district of Odisha have allegedly run out of fuel as tankers carrying fuel remain stranded due to non-cooperation by drivers.

The protest called by Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha across Odisha has reached day-two on Thursday. The drivers were seen protesting on the roads with posters, banners and placards.

Take a look

Auto Rickshaws strike in Bhubaneswar today

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s…

Passengers were left stranded in various places of the state as buses, cabs and transport vehicles remained stranded across the state on Thursday following an indefinite ‘quit steering’ call by the driver mahansanga.

Even though the bus owners’ association had assured that private buses will ply as usual, bus services were affected as drivers under the federation of different associations having around five lakh members joined the agitation to press for their 10-point charter of demands.

The Driver Ekta Mahamanch has proposed 10-point charter of demands such as fair wages, insurance, and security for drivers after 60 years of age or in case of death, accidents.

Sudeshna Panda 5478 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Odisha drivers strike continues for second day; Passengers stranded across state

State

No Auto Rickshaw services in Bhubaneswar tomorrow: Watch

State

BJD nominates Observers for upcoming Atabira, Hindol NAC Polls

State

Drivers in Odisha launch indefinite stir, public transport paralysed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7