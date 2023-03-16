Fuel shortage due to drivers strike in Odisha!

Balasore: The drivers strike seems to have started causing trouble in various daily essentials, there are reports of fuel shortage in Odisha.

According to reports, several filling stations in Balasore district of Odisha have allegedly run out of fuel as tankers carrying fuel remain stranded due to non-cooperation by drivers.

The protest called by Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha across Odisha has reached day-two on Thursday. The drivers were seen protesting on the roads with posters, banners and placards.

Passengers were left stranded in various places of the state as buses, cabs and transport vehicles remained stranded across the state on Thursday following an indefinite ‘quit steering’ call by the driver mahansanga.

Even though the bus owners’ association had assured that private buses will ply as usual, bus services were affected as drivers under the federation of different associations having around five lakh members joined the agitation to press for their 10-point charter of demands.

The Driver Ekta Mahamanch has proposed 10-point charter of demands such as fair wages, insurance, and security for drivers after 60 years of age or in case of death, accidents.