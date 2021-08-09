Fuel prices remain constant for fourth consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check Petrol and diesel rates

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices has remained constant for fourth consecutive day in capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. The petrol and diesel prices have not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the temple city.

While on Sunday, the petrol and diesel rate was recorded the same as of today in capital city.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.71 per litre today.

On the other hand, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur and Rayagada districts continues to record diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: