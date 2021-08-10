Fuel prices remain constant for 5th consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices has remained constant for fifth consecutive day in capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The petrol and diesel prices have not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the temple city.

Since past five days, the petrol and diesel rates have been recording the same as of today in Bhubaneswar.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.79 per litre today.

On the other hand, Bhawanipatna, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts continues to record diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns
