Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased once again today and the increasing trend keeps rising high. The steep rise in prices has continued for 16 consecutive days today.

As on Monday, the price of Petrol in New Delhi was recorded as Rs 79.56 per litre after an increase of 33 paise/ ltr. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was increased by 58 paise, which makes diesel available at Rs 78.85 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar Petrol raises by 34 paise per litre and costs Rs 80.13. Likewise, the price of diesel was increased by 57 paise, after which it costs Rs 77.04.