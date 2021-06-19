Fuel price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check Petrol and Diesel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel has witnessed minor changes in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The petrol rates has increased by 12 Paisa per litre and the diesel price has risen by 12 Paisa per litre in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 97.68 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 95.55 per litre.

While on Friday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 97.56 per litre while diesel price recorded at Rs 95.43 per litre in the capital city.

The constant rise in fuel prices has made a hole in the common people’s pocket and has severely affected the people’s income.