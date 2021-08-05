Fuel price decreases marginally in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has deceased marginally in Odisha’s capital city on Thursday in the last 24 hours. Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.72 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 98.01 per litre in the temple city.

While on Wednesday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 98.25 per litre in the smart city.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.79 per litre.

On the other hand, Bhawanipatna, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts have recorded diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: